Yuma Catholic girls soccer defeated by Scottsdale Prep in AIA Conference Play-In Tournament match

The Lady Shamrocks season ended after a tough 6-1 loss at Ricky Gwynn Stadium - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic girls soccer lost 6-1 in a Play-In Tournament match-up against Scottsdale Prep on Thursday night.

The Lady Shamrocks were faced with a tough test against the 10 seeded Spartans.

At No. 23, the Lady Shamrocks were able to host the game because they won the 3A Southwest Region.

Unfortunately, home field advantage wasn't enough to help Yuma Catholic move on in the tournament.