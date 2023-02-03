Skip to Content
Sports
By
today at 1:26 AM
Published 1:32 AM

Yuma Catholic girls soccer defeated by Scottsdale Prep in AIA Conference Play-In Tournament match

The Lady Shamrocks season ended after a tough 6-1 loss at Ricky Gwynn Stadium - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic girls soccer lost 6-1 in a Play-In Tournament match-up against Scottsdale Prep on Thursday night.

The Lady Shamrocks were faced with a tough test against the 10 seeded Spartans.

At No. 23, the Lady Shamrocks were able to host the game because they won the 3A Southwest Region.

Unfortunately, home field advantage wasn't enough to help Yuma Catholic move on in the tournament.

Article Topic Follows: Sports
Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content