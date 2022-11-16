17 San Diego State Mens Basketball defeats Stanford on the road

The Aztecs continued their unbeaten start to the season as they took down the Cardinal in Palo Alto - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

STANFORD, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - San Diego State defeated Stanford in Maples Pavilion Tuesday night 74-62.

The Aztecs used a 14 point performance from senior Jaedon LeDee to get them to a 3-0 start for the sixth time in their last 13 seasons.

LeDee was a team high +23 in over 21 minutes on the floor.

The Aztecs will next be in action as the head to Hawaii for the Maui Jim Maui invitational.

Their first opponent in the tournament will be Ohio State, who is currently 2-0.