Friday Night Lights Week 13: Playoffs take center stage
Postseason action for five teams from the Imperial Valley, and the regular season wrapping up for two Yuma teams in this week's edition of Friday Night Lights
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Plenty of playoff action for the Desert Southwest this week, including round two of the Bell Game between Brawley and Central. Three teams from the valley also making the trip to San Diego in hopes of keeping their seasons alive. These highlights and more in this week's edition of Friday Night Lights.