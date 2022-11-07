Imperial Tigers volleyball claims first San Diego Section title in school history

The Tigers' amazing season just keeps on going as they took the championship game in four sets - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Tigers volleyball defeated the Horizon Prep Lions in four sets in the CIF San Diego Section Division IV championship on Saturday Nov 5.

Head coach Jill Lerno's squad has now brought Imperial it's first even section title in volleyball.

The Tigers were initially on the ropes in Saturday's game.

After dropping the first set 25-18, the second set would go down to wire.

Imperial would end up needing extra points for the 29-27 win to even the match at a set a piece.

From there, the Tigers would go on to win the next two sets to secure the championship.

"I just think we come up to the mountain, we don't jump off the cliff, and we keep sailing up after that first set," Lerno said.

Among the standouts for Imperial was senior Alyssa Sanchez.

Sanchez led the Tigers with 26 digs to go along with an ace and six kills.

"It was amazing, I know that we pushed everyday to get to this point, and I'm just glad that we could finish it in the end," Sanchez said.

The now 14 seeded Tigers will get their first taste of state playoffs on Tuesday Nov 8, when they up to take on the three seen Palisades Dolphins.

The game will start at 5:00 p.m.