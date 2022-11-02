Central Union High School celebrates the bells return

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Central Union High School (CUHS) gathered at Cal Jones Field today as Brawley brought back the bell.

The Central Spartans beat the Brawley Wildcats in a football game last Friday.

Central's Skylar Cook says this felt like redemption after losing the bell last year.

"It was a pretty surreal feeling after handing it to them last year and kind of just keeping that feeling the whole year, and getting it back, kind of surreal," Cook said.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary will have more on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m.