Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 10:49 AM

Central Union High School celebrates the bells return

KYMA

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Central Union High School (CUHS) gathered at Cal Jones Field today as Brawley brought back the bell.

The Central Spartans beat the Brawley Wildcats in a football game last Friday.

Central's Skylar Cook says this felt like redemption after losing the bell last year.

"It was a pretty surreal feeling after handing it to them last year and kind of just keeping that feeling the whole year, and getting it back, kind of surreal," Cook said.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary will have more on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Sports
Author Profile Photo

Wiley Jawhary

Wiley Jawhary is from Orange County California. He joined KYMA/KSWT in April of 2021.

Reach out to Wiley with story ideas and tips at wiley.jawhary@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content