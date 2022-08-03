Arizona men’s basketball set to play in Maui Jim Invitational for first time

The Wildcats will take on Cincinnati in the final game of the tournament's first day - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

TUSCON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The initial schedule for the Maui Jim Invitational basketball tournament was unveiled earlier this week.

The Arizona Wildcats are among the eight teams participating.

Their first action will come against the Cincinnati Bearcats on day one of the tournament, with tip-off set for 9:30 p.m. mountain time.

It's the first year the tournament will be held in Hawaii since since 2019.

For the past two years, the tournament was held elsewhere due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It certainly won't be the Wildcats' first run-in with the Bearcats.

Arizona owns an all-time record of 3-0 against Cincinnati.

They last took on the Bearcats in 1996, when the edged out a 79-76 win in Phoenix.

Maui will be a familiar sight for the Wildcats as well.

The program has participated in the Maui Jim Invitational eight times before, last heading to the island in 2018.

Arizona owns an all-time record of 14-8 in the tournament, good for the third most overall wins by all programs who have played in it.

Head coach Tommy Lloyd will be looking to capture the third overall win for Arizona in this tournament.

Arizona has previously won the event in 2000 and 2014.