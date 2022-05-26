NJCAA Division 1 Softball Tournament

Day 2 recap

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 2nd day of competition saw some dramatic finishes with a cinderella seed clinching a spot in the semifinals of the winner's bracket. Here are the final results for the 2nd day's action

(Winner's bracket)

#1 FLA Southwestern defeats #8 Chattanooga St. (1-0)

#5 Odessa defeats #13 Lake Land (3-0)

#14 Paris defeats #11 Central Florida (5-4) 8 innings

#7 McLennan defeats #2 Yavapai (4-3)

(Elimination bracket)

#9 Southern Idaho defeats #16 Georgia Military (6-3)

#3 Wallace St. defeats #6 Butler (KS) (8-1)

#4 Seminole St. (OK) defeats #12 San Jacinto (9-8)

#15 Snead St. defeats #10 Crowder (1-0)

#3 Wallace St. defeats #13 Lake Land (5-1)

#8 Chattanooga St. defeats #15 Snead St. (7-3)

#4 Seminole St. (OK) defeats #11 Central Florida (5-1)

#2 Yavapai defeats #9 Southern Idaho (3-0)

