NJCAA Division 1 Softball Tournament
Day 2 recap
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 2nd day of competition saw some dramatic finishes with a cinderella seed clinching a spot in the semifinals of the winner's bracket. Here are the final results for the 2nd day's action
(Winner's bracket)
#1 FLA Southwestern defeats #8 Chattanooga St. (1-0)
#5 Odessa defeats #13 Lake Land (3-0)
#14 Paris defeats #11 Central Florida (5-4) 8 innings
#7 McLennan defeats #2 Yavapai (4-3)
(Elimination bracket)
#9 Southern Idaho defeats #16 Georgia Military (6-3)
#3 Wallace St. defeats #6 Butler (KS) (8-1)
#4 Seminole St. (OK) defeats #12 San Jacinto (9-8)
#15 Snead St. defeats #10 Crowder (1-0)
#3 Wallace St. defeats #13 Lake Land (5-1)
#8 Chattanooga St. defeats #15 Snead St. (7-3)
#4 Seminole St. (OK) defeats #11 Central Florida (5-1)
#2 Yavapai defeats #9 Southern Idaho (3-0)
Comments