Statement win for Calexico

Bulldogs softball dominates Imperial

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Bulldogs softball team closed out their regular season campaign on Thursday night reminding everyone how dominating they can be.

The Bulldogs put on a clinic in front of their home fans at Emerson Field in Calexico, with a 13-0 beatdown of the Imperial Tigers.

The Dogs began their scoring tirade in the 1st, thanks to a 2 out RBI double by Liah Valdez; scoring Andrea Lopez for the game's 1st run.

Shortly after, a wild pitch by Tigers starting pitcher Arlett Tirado would allow Valdez to score easily from 3rd base to increase the lead to 2-0.

In addition to Calexico's offense padding in 11 additional runs, Dogs starting pitcher Valeria Ruiz had a shutout performance.

Calexico's win notched the program to it's 1st 20 win season since 2016 and allowed them to finish with a perfect 9-0 record in the Desert League; taking the league title outright.

The Bulldogs await their seeding fate in the upcoming CIF-San Diego Section Division 3 Playoffs.