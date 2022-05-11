A pair of Kings become Lions

2 Kofa boys soccer players sign with Multnomah University

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 2 Kofa boys soccer standouts get their turn at the signing table.

Both Victor Villa and Joshua Gutierrez are officially declaring for the same collegiate destination; Multinomah University.

If that destination sounds familiar, it is.

Because it is becoming a King's collegiate pipeline, as student athletes from Kofa have made Multnomah their college home in previous years.

Just last week, Kofa girls soccer star Cassandra Sandoval signed her letter of intent to be a Lion.

This time around, both Villa and Gutierrez are excited to sign on the dotted line to commit the next 4 years of their lives to this National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school out of Portland, Oregon.

Both these student athletes are excited to take their talents to the next level.

They tell us the advantage of going up there together.

"We get to experience it together knowing that we came from the same high school and if you need someone to talk to you have them right there with you all the time." Victor Villa - Kofa Kings boys soccer

"Honestly, I hope we're playing together, the whole way, are good friends and I really I really want us to put together the field, like right in front of each other, next to each other, where we have chemistry." Joshua Gutierrez - Kofa Kings boys soccer

In addition to competing for starting spots on the Lions men's soccer roster, both Villa and Gutierrez are aiming for academic degrees in Exercise Science.