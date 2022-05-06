Skip to Content
Central Union High School looking for new basketball coach

El Centro, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Central Union High School is looking for a new basketball coach to bring renewed energy.

Juan Valenzuela was the head coach for about six years for the CUHS boys basketball team. Athletics Director Joshua Wise says the program is looking for a new culture.

"What we are looking for is we are looking to rejuvenate our boy's basketball program where students are empowered and inspired and enthusiastic to play the game of basketball," he said.

Wise says the students are athletic and will have no problem adjusting to whoever the new head coach will be.

Wiley Jawhary

Wiley Jawhary is from Orange County California. He joined KYMA/KSWT in April of 2021.

Reach out to Wiley with story ideas and tips at wiley.jawhary@kecytv.com.

