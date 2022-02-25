Prep tennis begins

YUHSD kicks off it's season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The local Spring prep sports season is now in full swing, with the start of prep tennis on Thursday.

Starting on the boy's side, the Gila Ridge Hawks got the best of the San Luis Sidewinders, coming away with the 7-2 overall win.

Hawks number 1 Andrew Tams defeated the Sidewinders Derick Aguirre in straight sets.

On Yuma's north side, the Cibola Raiders dominated the Yuma Criminals by a 8-1 overall result.

The Raiders won 5 of the 6 singles matches and taking all 3 of the doubles contests.

Meanwhile, the girls side of this match-up ended in the same 8-1 result in Cibola's favor.

Lady Raider's number 1 Sharon Garboshian won over the Lady Criminals Gaby Escamilla by a 2-set final of 6-0 and 6-1.