Vikings snake-bit

San Luis Sidewinders baseball shuts out Holtville

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 2 area prep baseball powers open up their respective seasons against one another on Wednesday afternoon.

The Holtville Vikings and the San Luis Sidewinders would prove to be an early season measuring stick for both programs going forward.

Even though the Vikes got a 1st inning scoring threat, with Bryce Buscaglia getting to 2nd base with only 1 out.

But Sidewinders starting pitcher Eduardo Villareal started to find his rhythm, striking out Holtville's J.R. Garewal and Spencer Hilficker to close out the top half of the 1st.

San Luis would turn around to score the game's 1st run, thanks to an RBI single by Joshua Abril; scoring Alejandro Vanegas from 1st base.

The Sidewinders would go on to score the rest of their runs in the 6th inning, coming away with the 7-0 victory.

Villareal pitched a gem, allowing only a single hit and no runs through his 6 innings of work.