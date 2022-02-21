Delay in spring training may put some businesses in danger

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A labor dispute has put spring training on hold, which has disappointed many baseball fans and may have a bad outlook towards some businesses in Arizona.

"It's a little depressing. Especially now with this beautiful weather," said Social Tap Eatery Managing Partner Steve McDonald.

He says his business ramps up by running promotions and marketing but now is hoping that funding doesn't go to waste.

"I'm more concerned about it not happening at all. If it gets pushed back a week or two, and they still want to be here for the next 30 days...that would be amazing for everybody," explained McDonald.