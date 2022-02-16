Lady Matadors stay red hot

AWC women's basketball extends win streak to 23

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The dream season for the 14th ranked Arizona Western College women's basketball team continued on Wednesday night.

Any concerns for a potential upset by lowly South Mountain would be quickly annulled from the opening tip.

The Lady Matadors jumped out to a 18-6 lead in the 1st quarter and wouldn't look back, as they pulled off a dominating 82-24 win.

The Lady Mats proved to be sharp shooters from beyond the arc, as they dropped 12 3-pointers.

Kristol Ayson secured a new career high of 19 points, while teammate Faith Silva chipped in with 16 points of her own.

The victory gives the Lady Mats their 23rd consecutive win, and keeps them atop the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference standings with only 2 regular season games remaining.

The Lady Mats next play their final season road game at Chandler-Gilbert this coming Saturday.