YUHSD wrestlers going to state

32 student athletes seeking individual championships

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Prep wrestling programs from across the Yuma Union High School District are ready to send their student athletes to the state championships.

On the boys side, the Kofa Kings are sending the largest number of competitors at 9, led by Arturo Anaya at 157 pounds and Alejandro Gaitan at 165 pounds.

Cibola will send 4 wrestlers, including 157 pounder Tevon Mellor.

In Division 2, Gila Ridge will represent with 6 wrestlers, while Yuma will send 4.

The girls that will represent are led by Gila Ridge's 5 individual competitors, including Kennedy Farrar at 100 pounds and Payton Kessler at 165 pounds.

The boys competition begins this Thursday and the girls on Friday in Phoenix.