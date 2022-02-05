Mixed debut for AWC softball

Lady Matadors split on 1st day of Great Western Shootout

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The new look Arizona Western College softball team got to play in front of it's home fans for the 1st time in 2022 at the annual Great Western Shootout.

In the early game, the Lady Matadors had to pull off a furious rally to come away with the 13-8 win over Colorado Northwestern.

In the primetime game, former Gila Ridge Hawk Tinley Schmidgall got the start against Utah State University Eastern.

Even though the Lady Matadors strung together some early runs, they fell into a deficity they ultimately couldn't pull out of in their 8-4 loss.

The Great Western Shootout continues on Saturday at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex in Yuma.