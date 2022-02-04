Cibola girls basketball blasts Kofa

Lady Raiders sweep the season series

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Cibola Lady Raiders are on the cusp of their regular season finale at Perry for the chance of clinching a top 8 spot in the coming 6A playoffs.

Despite the tough regular season for Kofa, the Lady Kings were hoping to catch the Lady Raiders looking ahead.

It wouldn't happen.

From the opening tip, Cibola would dominate in their 71-11 victory.

Senior standout Myna Johnson led all scorers with 15 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds.

Sierra Bomhower was also a big contributor in the Lady Raiders win; securing 13 points, 7 boards and 4 steals.

Cibola has a short turnaround for it's regular season finale, as they take on Perry on the road Friday night; with the opening tip-off at 5 pm Mountain time.