Matadors men’s basketball edges Mesa

AWC recovers from slow start to defeat the Thunderbirds

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western College Matadors men's basketball team found themselves in an uncomfortable place to start their Wednesday night contest against the Mesa Thunderbirds.

In the 1st 10 minutes of the game, the Matadors struggled on offense; failing to connect on all of their jump shot attempts and and falling into a 13-0 hole.

A steal and quick slam dunk by Marquis Hargrove began what would become a rally for Mats the rest of the way, as they would come away with the 73-69 win.

Yaxel Lendeborg led the way with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

The victory gives the Mats 10 consecutive wins.