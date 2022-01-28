Battle to a draw

Gila Ridge boys soccer rallies to a tie against Ironwood

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Gila Ridge Hawks boys soccer is fighting for a potential 5A playoff birth as the regular season winds down to only 5 more matches.

Sitting at #17 in the power point rankings, the Hawks needed a solid performance in their home season finale against 5th ranked Ironwood.

After the Eagles scored the opening goal in the 1st half, the complexion of the match would change in the 2nd, as Noel Ochoa drew a foul near midfield; due to a tripping call.

On the ensuing play, Moises Hernandez would score the Hawk's 1st goal with his long distance free kick.

Ironwood would pull to the lead on 2 more occasions, only to see the Hawks respond with countering goals to tie the match again and again.

Ridge's Paul Johns and Luis Toledo scored the other 2 equalizing goals.

Despite the match going into overtime, it would ultimately end in a 3-3 draw.

The Hawks overall record now becomes 5-3-2, as they play their final 4 regular season matches on the road.