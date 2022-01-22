Raiders secure huge win

Cibola boys soccer knocks off a top 5 team

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Cibola Raiders boys soccer is hopeful for a potential deep 6A playoff run with only 4 regular season matches remaining.

The Raiders have won 2 consecutive matches since their January 12th loss to top ranked San Luis.

On Friday night, the gold and black would get another tough test against a top 5 team in the 6A division within the AIA spectrum.

The home match against the 4th ranked Chandler Wolves would live up to it's billing.

The 6th ranked Raiders would come away with the 1-0 win, thanks to a 2nd half goal by Adrian Canez.

Chances were few and far between for both teams, as Cibola's defense kept the Wolves offense at bay most of the night, not allowing many looks at the net.

The epic win could elevate Cibola into the 6A's top 5.

The Raiders will next get their rematch with the Sidewinders in San Luis next Tuesday night.