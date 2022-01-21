Lady Warriors bounce back

San Pasqual girls basketball defeat Salome

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - After taking a tough home loss to Mountainside on Wednesday, the San Pasqual girls basketball team needed to bounce back the very next night.

And bounce back they did.

The Lady Warriors would defeat the Bagdad Sultans by the final score of 50-38.

Deija Villacana led all scorers with 24 points on the night, while teammate Aysha Kenney came through with 10 points.

San Pasqual will next take on Anthem Prep on the road this Friday.