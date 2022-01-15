Shutout win

Kofa girls soccer dominates Trevor Browne

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Since Kofa girls soccer took a 1 goal loss to Cibola in a neutral site match, the Lady Kings have run the table with 2 straight wins to start the new year.

Assistant coach Damian Cuevas got his chance to fill in for head coach Santos Rangel, who was out for Friday night's match against Trevor Browne.

The Lady Kings wouldn't skip a beat, as they get the 5-0 win at the Bruin's expense.

Kofa had itself a striker's delight, as both Bianka Rodriguez and Roselin Ramirez led the way with 2 goals each.

Meanwhile, Dayana Gonzalez chipped in a goal and an assist in the win.

The Lady Kings next play the 1st of their 4 remaining regular season matches in their quest for a 6A state playoff birth.

Kofa will next host San Luis this coming Wednesday night.