Hall of fame inductions return

Kofa Athletics ready to induct it's latest classes

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Kofa Athletics hall of fame induction is about to make a comeback.

After having to cancel it's 2021 induction due to COVID concerns, King's Athletics is now on the eve of holding a ceremony in honor of that specific hall of fame class and this year's 2022 class.

Among the 6 former student athletes that are going to be inaugurated into the 2021 and 2022 classes are 1992 graduate and wrestling star Brian Klostreich, and track and field great Rebecca Williams-Gardiner; who graduated back in 2002.

Out of the 2 former coaches coming into the hall is Kofa graduate and baseball coaching great Billy Laguna, who led the Kings to 3 region titles and qualified for 8 state tournaments in his 20 years at the helm.

Members of the hall of fame committee share how much it means to bring the inductions back after the 2-year hiatus.

"I think that our athletes and our community have experienced a lot of uncertainty in the last 2 years. And I think having this comeback and being able to celebrate our athletes, celebrate members of our community come together and celebrate Kofa pride is really, really meaningful." Dave King - Kofa Kings Athletic Director

The 2021 and 2022 hall of fame inductees will have a meet and greet at Lutes Casino this Friday from 4 to 6 pm mountain time.

This will be followed by the introduction that will be given between varsity basketball games at Rillos Gym on Friday night.

The culmination of the hall of fame weekend will be a ceremony and unveiling of the latest hall of fame plaques at Kofa High School on Saturday afternoon.