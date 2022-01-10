Defending the kingdom

Kofa boys basketball blows out San Luis at home

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Going into the last month of the prep boys basketball season, both the San Luis Sidewinders and the Kofa Kings were looking for some much needed momentum.

With only 3 wins between both teams, the 1st season meeting between the programs could serve as a springboard for the rest of the month of January.

In the 1st quarter of the contest at Rillos Gym, both teams traded baskets, as the game was tied at 9.

The Kings would start to pull away with timely turnovers and quick points in the transition game.

When the game was all said and done, the Kings would win by a wide margin, 63-24.

Franciso Jimenez led all scorers with 16 points, while Jared Madrid contributed 10 points of his own in Kofa's win.

Everyone in the King's lineup came away with at least 1 basket.

In the loss, San Luis' Sergio Ontiveros led the Sidewinders with 13 points.