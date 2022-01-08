Rivalry payback

Gila Ridge boys basketball stuns Cibola

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Back in mid December, the Cibola boys basketball team secured a victory over arch-rival Gila Ridge.

On Friday night, the cross-town rivals would meet for the 2nd and final time this season.

Although the Raiders had built a small lead that carried over into the 2nd quarter, the Hawks would rally quickly.

Much of that would be credited to the efforts of Jordan Stevens, who finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The Hawks and Raiders would keep the score close to the very end, before Ridge would come away with the 48-44 win.

Bennett Meyer-Wills and Trey Banks combined for 19 points in Cibola's loss.