Rivalry payback

San Pasqual boys basketball evens the score with Antelope

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Telegraph Pass rivalry series in prep boys basketball played it's final leg of the current prep Winter sports season on Wednesday night.

The Antelope Rams defeated the San Pasqual Warriors at home back in mid December.

This time, the Warriors would flip the script.

At Warriors Gym, San Pasqual would build a 15 point lead that they wouldn't completely surrender the rest of the way.

Despite a resilient comeback performance by the Rams, the Warriors would hold on to the 51-47 victory.

For San Pasqual, it took good performances by 2 key seniors to eek out the win.

Xzavier Juan led the way with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Damien Cota also put up a double-double performance; notching 13 points and 14 boards.

Antelope senior Miguel Carrillo and sophomore Kenan Ragels each came away with 9 points in the loss.