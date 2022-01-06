Lady Kings rally

Kofa girls soccer overcomes early deficit

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Kofa girls soccer is coming into the new year with high hopes of potentially clinching a spot in the AIA playoffs come early February.

The Lady Kings would need to make a strong showing in their final 6 matches in the month of January.

In the 1st 20 minutes of Thursday night's contest against Valley Vista, it didn't look promising.

The Crimson and White got off to a slow start, giving up 2 early goals against the Monsoon.

But Kofa would answer with 5 unanswered goals to complete the 5-2 rally.

Dayana Gonzalez led the way with 2 goals, while teammates Roselin Ramirez and Jade Gonzalez also scoring a goal each for the Lady Kings.

Valley Vista also had an unintentional own goal to help round out Kofa's scoring on the night.

The Lady Kings will next host Browne out of Phoenix next Friday night.