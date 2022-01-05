New Year’s rebound

Cibola girls basketball gets back on the winning track

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Cibola Lady Raiders' undefeated season came to an end just days before Christmas, suffering a pair of losses at a neutral site tournament.

The Lady Raiders would return to the court for the 1st time since then, looking for a fresh start against Desert Ridge.

Even though the 1st quarter got off to a slow scoring start, the gold and black would hit their stride with a 12-point run to give the Lady Raiders a 12-2 lead going into the 2nd.

The 1st quarter buzzer beater 3-point shot by Mia Soria would propel the Lady Raiders the rest of the way, as they would take the 59-38 victory on Tuesday night.

Senior Myna Johnson would lead all scorers with 24 points and 6 rebounds, while teammate Isabela Molina also cashed in with 15 points and 5 assists.

Cibola next gets a rematch with arch-rival Gila Ridge this Friday night at Raider Gym.

Opening tip-off is scheduled for 7 pm Mountain time.