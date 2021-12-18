East side rally

Gila Ridge boys soccer comes back to defeat Kofa

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Going into Friday night's December finale, both the Kofa Kings and the Gila Ridge Hawks boys soccer teams were each looking to go into the holiday break with some momentum.

In the early goings of the match at Veteran's Memorial Stadium, it looked like the Kings were the team that would prevail.

Kofa took a 2-0 lead, thanks to those goals both being scored by Aaron Sullivan.

But the Hawks, without head coach Alfonso Perez on the sideline who was out sick, would flip the script of the entire match.

Ridge answered with 4 consecutive goals, the last of which came from striker Luis Toledo in the last 30 seconds of the match.

The Hawks would take the 4-2 victory.

Both teams will resume their respective seasons in early January.