Lady Crims dominate Kofa

Yuma's fast start propels them to blow-out victory

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Under the helm of head coach Shawn Jones, Yuma Lady Criminals girls basketball is seeing overall improvement.

The program have gone to being winless in the 2019 school year to getting off to a 3-2 overall start in the current campaign.

Meanwhile, the Kofa Lady Kings have been struggling to get traction, as they've dropped their last 4 games after winning the season opener.

The direction of both programs became more evident on Wednesday night.

From the opening tip, the Lady Criminals looked like the quicker and more physical team.

The multiple turnovers committed by Kofa in the 1st quarter alone allowed Yuma to score fast break points in droves.

By the end of the 1st quarter, Yuma'a hot start resulted in a 21-3 lead.

The Lady Crims wouldn't look back from there, coming away with the 55-15 win.

Alyssa Franco became an instant impact player, finishing with a game high 16 points, 6 steals and 5 assists.

Freshman sensation Tyliegh Jim contributed 14 points, 7 boards and 5 steals in Yuma's win.