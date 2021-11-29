Hawks fly over Lady Criminals

Gila Ridge girls basketball tops Yuma in season opener

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Winter sports season begins for the Yuma Union High School District, as the Gila Ridge Hawks girls basketball team played host to the Yuma Lady Criminals.

The fact that it was the 1st game for both teams was evident, with the rust shown on both sides.

Low scoring going into the 2nd half would eventually pick up, as Gila Ridge would take the 44-29 victory.

Senior Felicity DeCorse led the way for the Hawks with 16 points on the night, while teammate Kayla McCarrell finished with 10 points.

Both of these teams will meet again on December 16th.