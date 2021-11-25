Rocks ready for state title rematch

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Yuma Catholic football prepares for it's return to the 3A state championship game.

Coming off an impressive performance in knocking off top seeded A.L.A. Gilbert North, thanks to a newfound rushing attack and key defensive stops, the Shamrocks are now about to embark on a collision course with an all too familiar opponent.

The latest YC playoff win sets up a state title rematch against the Snowflake Lobos, the team that defeated the Rocks on the biggest playoff stage a year ago.

As most of the current roster of Shamrocks played in that game, this time around the urgency is there to finish the mission of getting the program's 4th state title.

"They had the feeling of winning it all and we had the feeling of losing it. So I think all the kids who lost last year definitely remember what it felt lose, and I don't think we want to feel it again." Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic Shamrocks Quarterback

"You know, ultimately, we're gonna have to play good defense, you know, maybe even better defense than we played last week. And we're going to have to not turn over the ball on offense. And make sure that we are balanced and can can run and throw and that we take advantage of anything they may do." Rhett Stallworth - Yuma Catholic Shamrocks Head Football Coach

The 3A state championship game will play out this Saturday at Campo Verde High School in Gilbert, Arizona.

Kickoff will be at 6 pm Mountain time.