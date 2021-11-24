Skip to Content
Long awaited return

San Pasqual girls basketball opens season after previous cancelled season

WINTERHAVEN, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - San Pasqual girls basketball returned to the hardwood after enduring a cancelled season in 2020, due to concerns of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Lady Warriors would take advantage in their long awaited home opener against the Phoenix Day School of the Deaf.

San Pasqual would open up an 8 point lead in the 1st quarter, before continuing to build their lead in the 2nd.

The Lady Warriors wouldn't have too much trouble with the visiting Roadrunners, taking the 50-15 win.

Senior Beeondrah Bohanan led the way for San Pasqual with 15 points in the contest, while freshman Jovani Amador chipped in with 10 points of her own.

