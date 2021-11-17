YC football state semifinal preview

Shamrocks prepare for high stakes rematch

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic football is taking a "nothing to lose" mentality going into the Arizona Interscholastic Association 3A state semifinals.

The 11-1 Shamrocks are coming off an impressive drubbing of Round Valley in last week's quarterfinal round game.

In that contest, the Rocks got off to a fast start thanks in part to a couple of forced turnovers, and their offense never really took their foot off the gas in what would become a 68-13 final.

Richard Stallworth's 8 touchdown pass performance in that game put him at 65 TD passes on the season.

This beats out the previous state record set in 2018 by his own predecessor; Gage Reese.

The win now sets up a regular season rematch against top seeded American Leadership Academy - Gilbert.

This is a team that Y.C. lost to by only a 3-point margin back in the 4th week of the regular season.

Rocks Head Coach Rhett Stallworth outlines how this high stakes rematch will ultimately be decided.

"Whoever has the most turnovers is probably going to win the football game. So we've got to make sure we don't turn the football over. You just never know and it's going to be who can adapt on the fly during the game and tweak the little things that you need to tweak. Who's going to be more disciplined and execute. And now it's one of those games that can go either way. It's also one of those games that can get out of hand if if one team doesn't show up to play right. So, I anticipate a very hard fought tough battle either way." Rhett Stallworth - Yuma Catholic Shamrocks Head Football Coach

This semifinal battle royal will go down this coming Saturday night at the neutral site of Campo Verde High School in Gilbert.

Kickoff is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. Mountain time.