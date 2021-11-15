Finishing strong

Cibola & Gila Ridge cross country finish seasons at state

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The latest Yuma area prep cross country season is now in the books.

Over this past weekend, some of our Gila Valley programs competed in state competition.

In the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division 1 Championships, the Cibola Raiders boy's team really put in a strong overall performance in taking 6th place overall out of the 19 teams that were ranked in the competition.

Bennett Meyer-Wills came close to taking the individual state title, taking 3rd place.

On the girl's side, the Lady Raiders secured a 14th place finishing.

Isabella Irazolla came in 35th place amongst all the individual finishes.

Meanwhile, in Division 2, the Gila Ridge Hawks also represented the Yuma area.

The boy's team took an overall 25th place finishing, with Justin VanDeBerg becoming the 39th runner to cross the finish line.

On the girl's side, the team took 18th place, with Jazmine Estrada as it's highest finisher, coming in at 12th overall.