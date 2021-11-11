Ready for rivalry showdown

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge football is ready for their most important game of the season.

Since the Hawks captured the YUHSD city title to cap off the COVID-shortened 2020 season, the program has been enduring a tough rebuilding effort this Fall.

The Hawks only took in a single victory out of the 9 games they have played so far.

But now, under 1st year head coach Jessica Slaughter, the Hawks are putting all of this aside to focus on crosstown rival Cibola.

Although the Hawks will need some outstanding performances from key starters like senior wide receiver Jonathan Noriega, they're counting on every guy on the field to come up big this Friday night.

"I honestly expect every single person who steps on the field to step up their game and make a play. We're not just relying on one guy. Obviously we do have certain playmakers that we like to go to during during different periods of times of the games and different things like that. But football is the ultimate team game. You know, it's going to take all 11 on the field, whether it's offense, defense, special teams. So I wouldn't be surprised if every single one of our guys makes a play." Mark Leal - Gila Ridge Hawks Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks Coach

The latest edition of this rivalry game will kick off at Raider Field on the campus of Cibola High School this Friday night.

The winner will claim the YUHSD city title.