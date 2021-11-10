Raiders ready for state championships

Cibola cross country going to state in Division 1

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola cross country is ready to run with a chip on it's shoulder.

Fresh off sweeping the latest Yuma Union High School District meet for both the boys and the girls, the Raiders are ready to take on the best Division 1 programs in the state of Arizona.

Among the top 7 runners on the girl's side, Janelle Sanchez and Isabella Irazola are 2 of the 3 seniors in the line-up ready to make some noise in their final race wearing the gold and black.

Among the senior-heavy group of boys long-distance runners is Bennett Myer-Wills, who came in 1st place in the recent city meet, and has the best shot among this strong group of runners to compete for the individual state title.

The Raiders assess how prepared Myer-Wills and the rest of his teammates are for the biggest and final run of the season.

I'm confident. At the same time I'm nervous. I mean, this is my last race as a senior at Cibola. Um, you know, I know the trainings there. I know the coaching here has put me in a place I need to be to be prepared for state. So you know, go down Saturday, you know, battle my heart out, you know, and see where they get to me. Bennett Myer-Wills - Cibola Raiders Cross Country

The Raiders will compete in the Division 1 Championship up in the Phoenix area this coming Saturday.