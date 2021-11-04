Prep volleyball playoff update

Central is the last team standing after Tuesday night

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Going into Tuesday night, 4 volleyball programs based in the Desert Southwest were breathing playoff life.

By the time all 4 of those matches came to an end, only 1 of those teams were still left standing.

In the CIF-San Diego Section Playoffs, the Holtville Lady Vikings seem destined to get their 2nd section crown in the last 3 years, as they rolled through the 1st 2 rounds of the Division 4 Playoffs.

But, the top seeded Lady Vikings would get a stiff challenge they couldn't overcome, suffering an upset 4-set loss to 4th seeded Foothills Christian.

Meanwhile, the 3rd seeded Central Lady Spartans in Division 5 pulled off a huge road win in 5 sets over 2nd seeded Del Lago Academy to punch their ticket to the section title game this coming Friday.

The 2 remaining Yuma area playoff teams took early exits in their respective play-in rounds.

Cibola took a tough 3-set loss to Mountain View Mesa, while Yuma Catholic fell just short in a titanic 5-set thriller at Odyssey Institute.