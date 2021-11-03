Heartbreak in Holtville

Lady Vikings volleyball suffer upset semifinal loss

HOLTVILLE, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - Holtville Lady Vikings volleyball's dream season came to an end on Tuesday night in the CIF-San Diego Section Division 4 Semifinal.

The Lady Vikes made history in going unbeaten in Imperial Valley League play, winning the league title for the 1st time in school history.

In the 1st 2 rounds of the playoffs, Holtville dominated their opponents with a pair of straight set victories.

Ironically, their semifinal opponent Foothills Christian has hit their stride also, in dominating their 1st 2 round matches.

From the outset, it was evident that the Lady Vikes had trouble with the Lady Knights outside hitters, who found space to make enough kill shots to take the 1st 2 sets of the match.

Even though the Lady Vikes fought hard to take the 3rd set, the Lady Knights put them away in the 4th set to eliminate Holtville from the playoffs.

In the loss, setter Sofie Irungaray racked up 35 assists and 3 blocks.

Meanwhile, outside hitter Jasmine Garewal contributed 21 kills and 9 digs, and Senior standout Orian Anderson also came through with 7 kills and 9 digs.

Prior to the cancelled 2020 season due to COVID, the Lady Vikes captured a CIF-San Diego Section title.