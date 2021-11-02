AWC soccer advances to District Finals

Men's and Women's teams both a win out from the NJCAA Tournament

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - On Friday night, both Arizona Western College men's and women's soccer made an unprecedented move; winning the Region 1 Final at the same time.

The 6th ranked men's team played a low-scoring thriller against Yavapai on Friday night, needing a late 1st half goal by Romaric Berneron to take a 1-nil lead at the halfway point.

A late 2nd half goal by Michele Signorelli would ice the match and send the Matadors to the District Final by a 2-nil result.

On the women's side, AWC dominated the Roughriders women's team from the start.

Star striker Jaeda Centeno notched 2 of the Lady Mats 1st 3 goals that came through in the 1st half.

Centeno would go on to get a hat-trick in AWC's 9-0 route of the Roughriders.

This is the Lady Mats 1st Region 1 championship in program history.

Both the men's and women's teams will square off against the Salt Lake Bruins this Saturday up in Salt Lake City, Utah for the right to advance to the NJCAA Tournament.