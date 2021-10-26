Abrupt season ending

COVID prompts Antelope volleyball to cancel final match

WELLTON, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The Antelope Rams volleyball program is finished for the rest of the season.

Antelope Union High School has elected to put all it's academic activity on distance learning and cancel the last remaining volleyball match on Tuesday.

The reason for this stems from 2 Antelope volleyball student athletes reportedly coming into contact with COVID-19.

The COVID-related restrictions are in effect for the next 10 days.

However, the football team will play it's season finale on the road against Trivium Prep this coming Friday night.

Both the Rams football players and coaches have all recently tested negative for COVID.