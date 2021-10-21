Cibola shines in the city meet

Raiders boys & girls teams take YUHSD city title

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School District cross country city championship meet went down at Yuma's Gateway Park on Wednesday afternoon.

To no one's surprise on the boy's side, the Raider's Bennett Meyer-Wills took 1st place overall among individual student athletes.

He will be one of the front-runners to challenge for the individual state title.

Overall, the Raider's boys team took 1st place, with Kofa and Gila Ridge rounding out the top 3 finishers.

On the girl's side, the Lady Raiders edged cross-town rival Gila Ridge by a single point in the overall team standings.