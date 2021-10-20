AWC men’s soccer stays perfect

6th ranked Matadors improve to 16-0

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The record breaking season for Arizona Western College men's soccer continues down the home stretch.

The 6th ranked Matadors continue their dominance, shutting out conference foe Paradise Valley in their regular season home finale on Tuesday night.

Among the Mats goal scorers in their 6-0 victory, Isaac Betancourt punched in 2 late 1st half goals to help keep the team's improbable streak alive.

AWC now has a date with fellow unbeaten Pima College for the regular season finale in Tucson for the stakes of earning the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference title.