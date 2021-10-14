Yuma volleyball falls to Buckeye

Sports

Lady Criminals lose in straight sets

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Lady Criminals volleyball continues to make an effort to turn around it's losing culture.

Going into tonight's season home finale against Buckeye, the Lady Crims were hoping to claim only their 2nd win of the season.

By the time all the dust settled, it would be another tough loss for Yuma, taking the 3 set loss by the scores of 25-8, 25-18 and 25-12.

The Lady Crims will end their season with a 4-game road trip, starting with Youngker next Tuesday.