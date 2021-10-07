Kofa and Cibola shine on the links

Sports

King's boys and Lady Raiders both score team victories

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - There was a 3-way cross-town battle at the Yuma Golf & Country Club over on Yuma's South side, as the Cibola Raiders, Kofa Kings and Yuma Criminals all came out to compete.

When all the dust settled on the boy's side, the Kings took the overall win; edging out 2nd place Cibola by 10 points.

Kofa's Luis Rodriguez had the top individual score of 45.

Meanwhile, the Cibola girl's team narrowly claimed 1st overall, with a 7 point win over Kofa.

The Lady Raider's Mia Soria and Kaiya Cabrales were the top 2 individual finishers on the afternoon.