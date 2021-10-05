Shamrocks knock over the Rams

Sports

Yuma Catholic volleyball defeats Antelope in 3 sets

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Catholic Shamrocks volleyball squad is on a roll, winning 4 of their last 5 matches in the program's quest for it's 1st ever potential state title.

Meanwhile, the Antelope Rams are 4-3 overall and are looking for a statement win.

These 2 programs would converge at Yuma Catholic High School on Tuesday night.

Even though the Shamrocks made a pair of defensive miscues, in not being able to return serves by Antelope's Marissa Carrillo and Isela Manriquez; it didn't take long for the Shamrocks to recover.

Y.C. would wind up taking back the momentum and not letting go of it, in their 3-set victory over the Rams.

Among the Rock's top playmakers on the night, Reese Sellers had 10 kills and Alyssa Sevilla notched 5 kills and 14 assists.

Y.C. will go for 3 consecutive wins as they pay a visit to Kingman on Thursday, while Antelope will try to bounce back with another road match at Baboquivari.