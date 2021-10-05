San Luis volleyball tops Yuma

Sports

Sidewinders take Lady Criminals down in 4 sets

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - More than a month ago, the San Luis volleyball team swept the Yuma Lady Criminals in 3 sets at home.

A month later, the Lady Crims were looking to get back at the Sidewinders at "the Palace."

To start the 1st set, it looked like Yuma was the aggressor, as they got off to a sizeable lead going into the latter stages of the set.

Then, the Sidewinders would turn it on, as they rallied to close an 8-point gap to narrowly take the 1st set.

Even though the Lady Crims would rally to take the 2nd set, San Luis would take the 3rd and 4th sets to sweep the season series.

Isari Vigil led the way for the Sidewinders with 7 kills, with teammate Adeliz Bojorquez came through with 6 aces in the victory.

Among Yuma's contributors was Junior middle blocker Cali Becker had 4 blocks in the loss.

The final set scores were 27-25, 23-25, 25-14 and 25-16 in San Luis' favor.