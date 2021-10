Dodgers’ Kershaw leaves second inning against Brewers with injury

Sports

Kershaw walks off early game

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw left his start with an injury in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers.



Kershaw gave up three runs and two hits on 42 pitches over 1 2/3 innings in his final regular-season start.



The left-hander struck out one and walked none.



The Dodgers didn’t immediately announce a diagnosis. Manager Dave Roberts and a trainer went to the mound to check on the three-time Cy Young Award winner.



After a few moments, Kershaw walked off with the trainer and took a seat in the dugout.



Rather than give up the ball, as pitchers typically do when they’re being replaced, Kershaw kept it in his glove.