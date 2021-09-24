YC Volleyball on COVID pause

Sports

Shamrocks on quarantine thru September 27th

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Catholic volleyball team has been in quarantine since last Friday, due to positive COVID test and student contact tracing.

The school as a whole is holding all it's classes online through October 18th.

According to YC Athletic Director Jeff Welsing, the Rocks squad will stay in quarantine until September 27th.

After that date, the team will be able to resume indoor practices and it's current Fall schedule.

YC was forced to cancel Tuesday's volleyball match against Parker and Thursday's contest against San Pasqual.

The Shamrocks next scheduled opponent is Tonopah Valley on September 28th on the road.

Welsing says outside sports like football and cross country will continue.

The football team will still host Mohave this Friday night.