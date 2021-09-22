Matadors stay unbeaten!

Sports

AWC blows out Gateway; improves to 8-0.

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The 12th ranked Arizona Western College Matadors opened up conference play with a win everyone expected them to get.

The unbeaten Mats made quick work of the winless Gateway Geckos by a final of 11-0.

Ernie Garza led the way for AWC with 2 goals, while 9 of his teammates each notched a goal to add to the large tally.

The Mats (8-0) will next take to the road on Saturday, as they take on the Glendale Gauchos.